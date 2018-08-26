True freshman JT Daniels has been named USC's starting quarterback for the 2018 season, the team announced Sunday.

Daniels won the starting job for coach Clay Helton over redshirt sophomore Matt Fink and redshirt freshman Jack Sears. He will be just the second USC true freshman to start a season opener at quarterback.

The 18-year-old starter will replace USC star Sam Darnold, who went No. 3 to the Jets in the 2018 NFL draft.

The 6'3", 210-pound quarterback hails from nearby Irvine, Calif. He graduated from high school a full year early to enroll at USC, joining John David Booty as just the second Trojan football player to do so. In 2017 Daniels led his high school team to the California State Open Division championship while throwing for 4,123 yards and 52 touchdowns.

He completed 68.2% of his passes during his three high school seasons, throwing for 12,014 yards with 152 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions.

USC will open its season at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sept. 1 vs. UNLV.