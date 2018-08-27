Feleipe Franks has been named the starting quarterback at Florida and sits at the top of the school's depth chart, which was released on Monday.

Now entering his second year as the Gators' starter, Franks edged out fellow redshirt sophomore Kyle Trask for the spot. First-year head coach Dan Mullen opted for continuity at the position and keeps Franks as the starter after 11 appearances in 2017.

Franks struggled for much last season. He threw for just nine touchdowns in eight starts to go along with eight interceptions. He was benched three times in 2017.

The 6'6", 240-pound Franks did show some flashes of big-play potential by leading the Gators to a comeback victory over Tennessee on a 63-yard pass to Tyrie Cleveland as time expired.

Behind Franks and Trask sits true freshman Emory Jones. A four-star prospect from Franklin, GA, Jones enters Gainesville as the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2018 recruiting class.

Florida opens its season on Sept. 1 and hosts Charleston Southern. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.