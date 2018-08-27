Florida State Names Deondre Francois as Starting Quarterback

Deondre Francois was named Florida State's starting quarterback ahead of season opener vs. Virginia Tech

By Scooby Axson
August 27, 2018

Florida State named Deondre Francois the starting quarterback ahead of its season opener against Virginia Tech on Sept. 3.

Francois, a redshirt junior, started every game for the Seminoles during the 2016 season, throwing for 3,350 yards with 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while also scoring five rushing touchdowns.

Francois also started the 2017 opener against Alabama, and missed the rest of the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee.

James Blackman ended up finishing the season as a starter. He threw for 2,230 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions leading Florida State to a 7–6 record, including wins in their last four games.

The Seminoles were picked by the media to finish second in the ACC's Atlantic Division behind Clemson.

