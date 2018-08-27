Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa are listed as co-starters on the depth chart for the team's season opener against Louisville on Saturday. The full depth chart was released on Monday.

Head coach Nick Saban's decision has been one of the most anticipated of the summer. Last season, Tagovailoa was Hurts’s backup as a true freshman until the national championship. Hurts was benched at halftime and Tagovailoa came in to lead the Crimson Tide to a comeback victory and its 17th national title.

Hurts spoke to reporters at the beginning of August at the school's media day and addressed how Crimson Tide coaches handled the quarterback competition between him and Tagovailoa.

Alabama went 13–1 last season. The loss was to Auburn in the Iron Bowl in November. Louisville is coming off an 8–5 season.