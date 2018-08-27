LSU has selected Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow as its starting quarterback according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Burrow, who came to Baton Rouge after two seasons as a backup at Ohio State, beat out sophomore Myles Brennan for the position. According to Dellenger, Brennan is expected to play in 2018 but can still redshirt if he plays in less than five games.

Burrow transferred to LSU in May as a former four-star prospect from The Plains, OH. He joined the Buckeyes as the nation's No. 8 dual threat recruit in 2015.

Brennan appeared in five games last season as a backup to Danny Etling. He finished the year with 14 of 24 passes completed for 182 yards including one touchdown and two interceptions.

Burrow and the Tigers open their season on Sept. 2 against No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.