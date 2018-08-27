Kelly Bryant Named Clemson's Starting QB Over Trevor Lawrence

Bryant held off the nation's top freshman recruit for the starting spot.

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2018

Clemson settled one of the nation's most hotly contested quarterback competitions on Monday by naming senior Kelly Bryant its Week 1 starter. 

According to the team's depth chart, Bryant will get the starting nod over freshman Trevor Lawrence, who is regarded as the nation's No. 1 recruit for 2018. Clemson will open its season on Sept. 1 by hosting Furman.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said he expects multiple quarterbacks to take snaps in the season opener. 

"I don’t see a situation early where we just play one guy,” Swinney said in mid-August. "We’ve got some guys that are going to deserve to play. This is a situation that if somebody separates it’s probably going to take place in the games, because you’re talking about incredible competitors that are up to the task." 

Bryant started all 14 games for the Tigers last season and led Clemson to its third-straight College Football Playoff appearance. He threw for 2,802 yards with 13 touchdowns and added 11 rushing touchdowns.

The Tigers lost to Alabama in the semifinals of last year's playoff.

