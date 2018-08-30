UCF Defensive Back Aaron Robinson Carted Off Field After Opening Kickoff

Screenshot via @SINow

Before he left the field, Aaron Robinson gave fans a thumb up. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 30, 2018

UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson was injured in the No. 21 team's opening kickoff against UConn.

The replay of the injury wasn't shown, but Robinson was making a tackle when he went down.

He was on the ground for several minutes, but announcers said his lower extremities were moving. After Robinson went down, he was stabilized and then carted off.

Before he left the field, Robinson gave fans a thumb up. 

Robinson is a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Alabama.

