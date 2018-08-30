NIU Shows Support for the Iowa Wave Ahead of Season Opener Against Hawkeyes

Icon Sportswire via AP Images

NIU sent a video to Hawkeyes fans at the UI Children's Hospital.

By Emily Caron
August 30, 2018

The Iowa Hawkeyes open their 2018 season on Saturday when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Ahead of the season opener, NIU football sent a video to Hawkeyes fans at UI Children's Hospital, which overlooks Kinnick Stadium. Last season, the Hawkeyes started the 'Iowa wave,' a new tradition where fans turn at the end of the first quarter to wave to the patients and families watching from the hospital windows.

"You are all extremely inspiring to us & we want you to know that we support you in your difficult journeys! Excited to wave to you from the field Saturday!" the Huskies wrote.

Watch the video below:

The two teams will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the Iowa Wave coming at the close of the first quarter.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)