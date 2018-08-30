The Iowa Hawkeyes open their 2018 season on Saturday when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Ahead of the season opener, NIU football sent a video to Hawkeyes fans at UI Children's Hospital, which overlooks Kinnick Stadium. Last season, the Hawkeyes started the 'Iowa wave,' a new tradition where fans turn at the end of the first quarter to wave to the patients and families watching from the hospital windows.

"You are all extremely inspiring to us & we want you to know that we support you in your difficult journeys! Excited to wave to you from the field Saturday!" the Huskies wrote.

Watch the video below:

👋HELLO to everyone at the @UIchildrens Hospital, we are the NIU Huskies! You are all extremely inspiring to us & we want you to know that we support you in your difficult journeys! Excited to wave to you from the field Saturday! #FTK #IowaWave #theHardWay pic.twitter.com/mZYU0bkU1Q — NIU Football (@NIU_Football) August 30, 2018

The two teams will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with the Iowa Wave coming at the close of the first quarter.