Tulane Creates Its Own Version of Turnover Chain Using Oversized Mardi Gras Beads

Screenshot via @SINow

Tulane used its offseason to create their version of the turnover chain—the turnover beads. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 30, 2018

Miami watch out. 

The turnover chain has spread to New Orleans in the form of a rainbow, Mardi Gras-esque set of turnover beads as now sported by Tulane. The Green Wave broke out their version of the infamous chain in their season opener against Wake Forest. 

And it gained quite the response as Tulane came back to tie Wake Forrest and force overtime. While the Green Wave lost 23–17, the chain still helped steal the show.

But the Hurricanes weren't having the Turnover chain comparison. 

The oversized gold turnover chain gained traction last season. It started off when Miami cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph wanted a rope chain players could wear after forcing a turnover. Luckily for Miami, a Cuban chain was used and a big U charm was added to give it a lot of zing.

Kennesaw State even created its own turnover plank—clearly winning the creativity battle. 

We'll have to see if the turnover beads stay present throughout the season and if Miami's turnover chain comes back, but my how we've missed college football.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)