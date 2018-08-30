UCLA head coach Chip Kelly named Wilton Speight as the Bruins starting quarterback for the team's season opener against Cincinnati on Saturday, the team announced Thursday.

Speight, a former Michigan quarterback, transferred to UCLA in April and could play immediately as a graduate transfer.

The 23-year-old started for the Wolverines the past two seasons, recording 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2016. He missed most of the 2017 season after he suffered three fractured vertebrae in the Big Ten opener.

He was competing for the Bruins starting job with Devon Modster and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Speight is replacing three-year starter Josh Rosen, who was drafted by the Cardinals in this year's NFL draft.

Kelly is also making his return to college football after coaching the Eagles and 49ers since 2013.