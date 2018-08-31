A brief look back at the remarkable 35-point comeback between Michigan State and Northwestern.
The biggest comeback in NCAA Division I history happened in 2006, when Michigan State rallied and scored 38 unanswered points to beat Northwestern 41–38.
Michigan State had fallen behind 38–3 with 9:54 left in the third quarter. The Spartans were down 38–17 at the end of the third quarter.
Quarterback Drew Stanton re-entered in the fourth, leading the team back. A blocked punt returned by Ashton Henderson for a touchdown in the fourth helped chip away at the lead.
With the game tied in the fourth quarter, Brett Swenson hit a 28-yard field goal to win.
The two teams finished the year at 4–8 each.
Most recently, UCLA pulled off the second-biggest comeback in FBS history when the Bruins came back from a 34-point deficit to beat Texas A&M 45–44 in 2017.