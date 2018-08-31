Revisiting the Biggest Comeback in College Football History

A brief look back at the remarkable 35-point comeback between Michigan State and Northwestern.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 31, 2018

The biggest comeback in NCAA Division I history happened in 2006, when Michigan State rallied and scored 38 unanswered points to beat Northwestern 41–38.

Michigan State had fallen behind 38–3 with 9:54 left in the third quarter. The Spartans were down 38–17 at the end of the third quarter.

Quarterback Drew Stanton re-entered in the fourth, leading the team back. A blocked punt returned by Ashton Henderson for a touchdown in the fourth helped chip away at the lead. 

With the game tied in the fourth quarter, Brett Swenson hit a 28-yard field goal to win. 

The two teams finished the year at 4–8 each. 

Most recently, UCLA pulled off the second-biggest comeback in FBS history when the Bruins came back from a 34-point deficit to beat Texas A&M 45–44 in 2017.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)