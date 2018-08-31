After the Aztecs' shocking upset over the Cardinal last year, No. 13 Stanford and San Diego State will square off again Friday night.

Stanford running back Bryce Love returns, bringing plenty of early talk about his candidacy for the Heisman Trophy.

In 2107, Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns, finishing second in voting for the prestigious award. Fans were shocked when Love announced his decision to stay at Stanford and not enter the 2018 NFL draft.

Quarterback K.J. Costello is also expected to turn heads this season, as he takes control of Stanford's offense. Costello, who passed for 1,573 yards and 14 touchdowns, started in the final six games last season.

San Diego State will be without last year's star running back, Rashaad Penny, who was drafted as the No. 27 overall pick by the Seahawks. But junior Juwan Washington is expected to fill Penny's shoes. Playing backup, Washington rushed for 759 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.

The Aztecs pulled off a stunning 20-17 victory last year over the Cardinal in San Diego.

This year's matchup will be held at Stanford Stadium. Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 31

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go and Fox Sports Go app