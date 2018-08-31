No. 11 Michigan State welcomes Utah State to East Lansing, Mich., on Friday night for its season opener.

The Spartans are coming off a 10–3 record last season. Michigan State finished the year with a 42–17 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl for head coach Mark Dantonio's 100th win with the program. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is back this year as a captain after throwing 2,793 yards and 20 TDs last year.

SI's Preseason Top 25: Clemson Edges Alabama Atop the Year's First Ranking

Utah State went 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mountain West last season. The team lost to New Mexico State in overtime at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl to finish the season.

How to Watch

Time: 7p.m. EST

TV channel: BTN, BTN+

Live stream: Watch the game live with BTN.

Next Three Games

Michigan State: at No. 3 Arizona State (9/8), at Indiana (9/22), vs. Central Michigan (9/29)

Utah State: vs. New Mexico State University (9/8), vs. Tennesee Tech University (9/13), vs. Air Force (9/22)