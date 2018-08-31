Figure out how to watch Utah State vs. Michigan State on Aug. 31.
No. 11 Michigan State welcomes Utah State to East Lansing, Mich., on Friday night for its season opener.
The Spartans are coming off a 10–3 record last season. Michigan State finished the year with a 42–17 win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl for head coach Mark Dantonio's 100th win with the program. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is back this year as a captain after throwing 2,793 yards and 20 TDs last year.
Utah State went 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mountain West last season. The team lost to New Mexico State in overtime at the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl to finish the season.
How to Watch
Time: 7p.m. EST
TV channel: BTN, BTN+
Live stream: Watch the game live with BTN.
Next Three Games
Michigan State: at No. 3 Arizona State (9/8), at Indiana (9/22), vs. Central Michigan (9/29)
Utah State: vs. New Mexico State University (9/8), vs. Tennesee Tech University (9/13), vs. Air Force (9/22)