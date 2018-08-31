Wisconsin begins its 2018 campaign on Friday night by hosting Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Kickoff is slated for 9 p.m. ET.

The Badgers enter Friday's game ranked No. 4 in the nation and look to begin their run to the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin finished 2017 with a 13–1 record and dropped its lone contest in the Big 10 title game against Ohio State. The Badgers missed out on the Playoff with the loss and settled for a victory over Miami in the Orange Bowl.

Head coach Paul Chryst returns a crew of key offensive contributors from 2017, including starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook and Heisman candidate running back Jonathan Taylor. The sophomore rusher tallied 1977 yards and 13 touchdowns in his first season with the Badgers last year.

Western Kentucky faces an uphill climb on Friday without 2017 starting quarterback Mike White, who was a fifth-round selection by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL draft.

Here's how to watch Friday night's matchup.

Game time: Friday, Aug. 31, 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Wisconsin: vs. New Mexico (9/8), vs. BYU (9/15), at Iowa (9/22)

Western Kentucky: vs. Maine (9/8), at Louisville (9/15), at Ball State (9/22)