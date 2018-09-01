Tua Tagovailoa Starts for Alabama, Proceeds to Do Tua Things

After throwing the pass that won Alabama a national title, Tagovailoa came out strong in the season opener.

By Jenna West
September 01, 2018

Heading into the season opener against Louisville, plenty of questions swirled around who would start at quarterback for the defending national champions. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had kept the mystery intact heading into game week by listing junior Jalen Hurts and sophomore Tua Tagovailoa as co-starters.

Saban infamously benched Hurts at halftime in the College Football Playoff final in January to play Tagovailoa, and the Crimson Tide were rewarded as the true freshman rallied them from 13 points down for a 26–23 overtime win, capped off by a 42-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith.

On Saturday night, everyone's questions were finally answered when Tua Tagovailoa started against the Cardinals. And from the opening minutes, the sophomore flashed the magic that helped Alabama break through against Georgia’s defense in January.

Here's the blow-by-blow of how Saban deployed his two talented quarterbacks against Louisville:

First Quarter

Tagovailoa went 4-for-4 for 60 yards in his opening series, including a twisting, lofted 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the back corner of the end zone. Tagovailoa took a roughing the passer hit on the touchdown and stayed down on the turf momentarily before jogging off the field on his own power.

On Alabama’s next offensive series, Tagovailoa went airborne and appeared to fumble the ball as he fell to the ground. Louisville ran it back for a touchdown, which was overturned after the play was reviewed. Tagovailoa went on to add a touchdown run from nine yards out.

Tagovailoa’s first-quarter line: 7-of-10 through the air for 110 yards and one touchdown. Jalen Hurts remained on the sidelines.

Second Quarter

Alabama scored another touchdown after a six-play drive, which included Tagovailoa running for eight yards on first-and-goal at the Louisville nine-yard line. Running back Najee Harris went on to score on a one-yard run on third-and-goal.

Jalen Hurts entered the game halfway though the second quarter. His two series resulted in punts, after going 2-for-6 for 36 yards.

Tagovailoa returned with 26 seconds left on the clock and went on to connect with Jeudy for a 25-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone.

Hurts's second-quarter line: 2-of-6 for 36 yards and no touchdowns.

Tagovailoa's second-quarter line: 4-of-5 through the air for 85 yards and one touchdown.

