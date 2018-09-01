Washington and Auburn meet in Atlanta open the college football season in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game on Saturday, Sept. 1.

It is the first-ever meeting between the two teams. This is projected to be one of the best matchups of the first week of the season.

Last year, Auburn ended its season with a loss to UCF in the Peach Bowl. The team finished with a 10–4 record and missed the College Football Playoff.

Washington went 10–3 last year and ended the season with a 35–28 loss to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

How to watch the game:

TV channel: ABC

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

Auburn: vs. Alabama State 9/8; vs. LSU 9/15; vs. Arkansas 9/22

Washington: vs. North Dakota 9/8; at Utah 9/15; vs. Arizona State 9/22