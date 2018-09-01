25 years after its first road show in South Bend, College GameDay returns to Notre Dame for the first game day of the 2018 college football season.

The Fighting Irish face off against the Michigan Wolverines in a Saturday night showdown. The Notre Dame vs. Michigan rivalry has hosted GameDay on six occasions.

The last time GameDay came to South Bend for the rivalry was in 1998 when the 22nd ranked Irish upset the defending co-national champions 36-20.

The students went all out for their GameDay signs on Saturday morning and we've rounded up a few of the best.

See our favorites below:

Well that sucks pic.twitter.com/djfQm1zVEq — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 1, 2018

Maybe he’s just really generous ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/A3EfnOunKw — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 1, 2018

@stoolpresidente your about to be the Michigan man tonight pic.twitter.com/mLALQ1U9JX — Frank Morea (@Frank_Morea25) September 1, 2018

"Jim Harbaugh hides in the bushes on Fortnite" pic.twitter.com/qcvS16SJsp — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 1, 2018

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.