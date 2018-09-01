Best College GameDay Signs Live from South Bend For Michigan vs. Notre Dame

The rivalry game produced some great GameDay signs.

By Emily Caron
September 01, 2018

25 years after its first road show in South Bend, College GameDay returns to Notre Dame for the first game day of the 2018 college football season.

The Fighting Irish face off against the Michigan Wolverines in a Saturday night showdown. The Notre Dame vs. Michigan rivalry has hosted GameDay on six occasions.

The last time GameDay came to South Bend for the rivalry was in 1998 when the 22nd ranked Irish upset the defending co-national champions 36-20.

The students went all out for their GameDay signs on Saturday morning and we've rounded up a few of the best. 

See our favorites below: 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. 

 

 

