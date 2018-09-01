After winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season, No. 1 Alabama will open the new season against Louisville in Orlando at the Camping World Kickoff on Saturday.

Alabama captured the title with a nail-biting 26–23 win over Georgia. Freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into to replace Jalen Hurts in the second half and led the comeback that resulted in the Crimson Tide's 17th national title. Alabama went 13–1 last season. The only loss was to Auburn in the Iron Bowl in November.

Head coach Nick Saban has said Tagovailoa and Hurts could play in the opener.

Louisville is coming off an 8–5 season. The Cardinals lost to Mississippi State in the Taxslayer Bowl. Jawon Pass has replaced Lamar Jackson as the team's starting quarterback.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games:

Alabama: vs. Arkansas State (9/8), at Ole Miss (9/15), vs. Texas A&M (9/22)

Arkansas: vs. Indiana State (9/8), vs. Western Kentucky (9/15), at Virginia (9/22)