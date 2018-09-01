Louisville Unveils Touchdown Gloves and Turnover Belt Ahead of Season Opener

Louisville will sport a pair of celebration items in its season opener.

By Michael Shapiro
September 01, 2018

Lousiville is entering the field of celebration props this season, debuting both a turnover belt and a pair of touchdown gloves per WKRD Louisville host John Ramsey

Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino will look to unveil his new props during Lousiville's Week 1 matchup with Alabama on Saturday night. Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando is slated for 8 p.m. ET. 

Lousiville will join a trend started by Miami last season, which became a sensation with its debut of the turnover chain on Sept. 2. College football has become awash with imitators since the Hurricanes released the turnover chain, inclduding Texas A&M's pimp cain and Tennessee's trash can.

