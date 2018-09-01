Lousiville is entering the field of celebration props this season, debuting both a turnover belt and a pair of touchdown gloves per WKRD Louisville host John Ramsey.

Worked with Lonnie Ali and Coach Petrino.. meet the “Touchdown Gloves” and The “Turnover Belt”.. the UL version of the Turnover Chain.. warms my heart to keep the Ali connection. Coach Petrino’s idea. pic.twitter.com/UBjiku2sRk — John Ramsey (@JohnRamseyUofL) September 1, 2018

Cardinals head coach Bobby Petrino will look to unveil his new props during Lousiville's Week 1 matchup with Alabama on Saturday night. Kickoff from Camping World Stadium in Orlando is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Lousiville will join a trend started by Miami last season, which became a sensation with its debut of the turnover chain on Sept. 2. College football has become awash with imitators since the Hurricanes released the turnover chain, inclduding Texas A&M's pimp cain and Tennessee's trash can.