Maryland's Jeshaun Jones Scores Rushing, Receiving and Passing TDs on First Three Career Touches

Jones is the first FBS freshman player to tally a rushing, passing and receiving score since Oregon's Marcus Mariota in 2012.

By Kaelen Jones
September 01, 2018

Maryland true freshman receiver Jeshaun Jones's career is off to a fantastic start. He scored touchdowns on each of his first three career touches against the No. 23 Texas Longhorns, helping the Terrapins surge to a 24–7 lead in the second quarter on Saturday.

Jones's first touchdown was a breakaway 28-yard run that gave Maryland a touchdown advantage less than three minutes into the first quarter. On his second score, he pulled away from the Longhorns secondary and Kasim Hill found him deep over the middle for a 65-yard catch, which Jones began celebrating nearly 10 yards prior to breaking the plane, giving the Terrapins a 14–7 lead in the first quarter.

Finally, Jones's third score was a 20-yard pass completion to fellow receiver Taivon Jacobs. Before the snap, Jones came across the formation on a jet sweep and was handed the ball, then lobbed a pass to the right side of the end zone to give Maryland a commanding 17-point lead midway through the second quarter.

Jones is the first FBS freshman player to tally a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game since Oregon's Marcus Mariota did so at Arizona State on October 18, 2012.

According to 247Sports, Jones was a three-star recruit out of South Fort Myers (Fla.). He held offers from Akron, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Tennessee prior to committing to the Terrapins in January.

You can follow the Maryland-Texas game, which the Terps led 24–22 at halftime, here.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)