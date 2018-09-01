Maryland true freshman receiver Jeshaun Jones's career is off to a fantastic start. He scored touchdowns on each of his first three career touches against the No. 23 Texas Longhorns, helping the Terrapins surge to a 24–7 lead in the second quarter on Saturday.

Jones's first touchdown was a breakaway 28-yard run that gave Maryland a touchdown advantage less than three minutes into the first quarter. On his second score, he pulled away from the Longhorns secondary and Kasim Hill found him deep over the middle for a 65-yard catch, which Jones began celebrating nearly 10 yards prior to breaking the plane, giving the Terrapins a 14–7 lead in the first quarter.

Finally, Jones's third score was a 20-yard pass completion to fellow receiver Taivon Jacobs. Before the snap, Jones came across the formation on a jet sweep and was handed the ball, then lobbed a pass to the right side of the end zone to give Maryland a commanding 17-point lead midway through the second quarter.

TD run ✅

TD catch ✅

TD pass ✅



All in the first half of Jeshaun Jones' first college game 😳



(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/zBwtDbYiB1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 1, 2018

Jones is the first FBS freshman player to tally a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game since Oregon's Marcus Mariota did so at Arizona State on October 18, 2012.

According to 247Sports, Jones was a three-star recruit out of South Fort Myers (Fla.). He held offers from Akron, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Tennessee prior to committing to the Terrapins in January.

You can follow the Maryland-Texas game, which the Terps led 24–22 at halftime, here.