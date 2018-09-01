Michigan and Notre Dame will open their 2018 seasons and renew their historic rivalry in a Saturday night showdown in South Bend. It will be the first time the two have met since 2014.

The Wolverines honored the return of the famed rivalry with an epic hype video.

Watch the video below:

Wherever you see that Block M, it stands for all of us.



We are ready to show what these colors mean. #GoBlue | #BeatND 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/pzrUJIImR4 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 1, 2018

Following the 2014 season, Notre Dame called off the partnership between the teams due to a desire to schedule more contests against ACC opponents. For the first time in four years, the programs will meet in South Bend in the front end of a home-and-home series.

The last time the two teams met, the Fighting Irish dominated the Wolverines in a 31-0 win.

College GameDay is in South Bend for the game which just adds to the excitement of the evening.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.