No. 12 Notre Dame will host No.14 Michigan in their season opener under the lights in South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Fighting Irish and Wolverines have not met in three years, but the historic bad blood between the two programs runs deep. The fierce rivals have met 31 times since 1978, when the rivalry was renewed after a 35-year hiatus.

This fall marks the ninth time that Notre Dame has opened against Michigan. The last time the Irish hosted the Wolverines in a non-opener was in 2014, when Notre Dame crushed Michigan in a 31-0 win.

Michigan finished the 2017 season at 8-5 and with a 5-4 record against Big Ten opponents. Notre Dame is coming off of a 10-3 season with the only losses coming to Georgia, Miami (Fla.), and Stanford.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.