Nebraska's highly anticipated season opener against Akron, including coach Scott Frost's debut, has been canceled due to weather, the university announced.

The cancelation came after a three-hour weather delay Saturday with lightning and thunderstorms near Memorial Stadium. Nebraska will open its season next Saturday against Colorado.

After the Cornhuskers signed Frost to a seven-year, $35 million deal last winter, the fanbase has been itching to see the Nebraska alum back on the sideline.

Frost played quarterback at Nebraska in 1996 and 1997, after playing the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Stanford. He helped put the Huskers back in the national title discussion in 1996 after winning nine consecutive games, only to lose the Big 12 championship to Texas. Nebraska went on to beat Virginia Tech 41-21 in the Orange Bowl.

Frost and the Huskers returned to the Orange Bowl one year later to beat Peyton Manning and Tennessee 42–17 for the national title.

After playing in the NFL for five seasons, Frost returned to college football as a coach.

While spending the previous two seasons as UCF's head coach, Frost took the Knights from a 6-7 record in 2016 to an undefeated record last year.

Nebraska, which went 4-8 last year, is hoping that Frost can help turn its program around quickly. Looks like it will have to wait one more week to get started.

Multiple games on Saturday were delayed due to weather, including West Virginia-Tennessee, Maryland-Texas, Vanderbilt-Middle Tennessee State University and Ohio State-Oregon State.

South Dakota-Iowa State was also canceled, while North Carolina A&T-East Carolina was postponed until Sunday.