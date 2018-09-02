Miami and LSU will square off in a neutral site contest at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in Week 1. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Hurricanes enter 2018 following a 10–3 campaign last season. Miami looked to be a national title contender for much of 2017 and headed into late November undefeated. A pair of losses to close the year knocked the Hurricanes out of the College Football Playoff picture and ended their season with an Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

LSU will look to rebound from a dissapointing 2017. The Tigers lost four games in the second year of head coach Ed Orgeron's tenure. LSU enter 2018 ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup.

TV channel: ABC

Game time: Sunday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

LSU: vs. Southeastern Louisiana 9/8; at Auburn 9/15; vs. Louisiana Tech 9/22

Miami: vs. Savannah State 9/8; at Toledo 9/15; at Florida International 9/22