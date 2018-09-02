How to Watch LSU vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch LSU vs. Miami on Sunday, Sept. 2. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 02, 2018

Miami and LSU will square off in a neutral site contest at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in Week 1. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.  

The Hurricanes enter 2018 following a 10–3 campaign last season. Miami looked to be a national title contender for much of 2017 and headed into late November undefeated. A pair of losses to close the year knocked the Hurricanes out of the College Football Playoff picture and ended their season with an Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin.

LSU will look to rebound from a dissapointing 2017. The Tigers lost four games in the second year of head coach Ed Orgeron's tenure. LSU enter 2018 ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

Here's how to watch Sunday's matchup.

TV channel: ABC

Game time: Sunday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can watch the game online here.

Next three games:

LSU: vs. Southeastern Louisiana 9/8; at Auburn 9/15; vs. Louisiana Tech 9/22

Miami: vs. Savannah State 9/8; at Toledo 9/15; at Florida International 9/22

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)