Nebraska canceled its season opener with Akron on Saturday due to inclement weather, opting to start its season against Colorado on Sept. 8. The Huskers attempted to play the contest on Sunday, but the Zips declined, citing logistical concerns.

The dispute has created some confusion over the $1.17 million owed to Akron for its appearance in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers released details of the contract on Monday, and some of the provisions are a sight to behold.

Check out sections nine and ten of the Huskers' contract with Akron below.

Nebraska releases Akron contract. Of the many sections, here are the two that matter most: Why the agreement would be void and what might happen if the game wasn’t played for a reason other than those. pic.twitter.com/CNT17bVILh — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 3, 2018

Looks like the Huskers made sure to cover nearly all the bases on their void provisions, including eligible cancelations in light of a "tropical storm, flood, earthquake, war, act of terrorism, invasion, hostilities, rebellion" along with a slew of other unlikely events.

However, the contract isn't perfectly air-tight. Saturday's contest was canceled due to rain and lighting, two provisions not covered in the agreement.

The two schools will have to sort out the deal if they can't find another date to play the out-of-conference matchup, or potentially use outside legal options to litigate who is at fault for "$1,000,000.00 as liquidated damages."