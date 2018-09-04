The Crimson Tide take the No. 1 spot with Clemson and Georgia rounding out the top three.
After a dominant 51–14 season opening win over Louisville on Saturday, Alabama tops the Associated Press Top 25 poll with 1,511 points.
Head coach Nick Saban announced sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Crimson Tide again at this upcoming weekend's game against Arkansas State. Tagovailoa got his first career start against Louisville and threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown while splitting playing time with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Alabama was No. 1 in the pre-season poll following its 13–1 season that ended with a national title. Alabama plays Arkansas State in their home opener on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Clemson followed Alabama with 1,467 points. The team beat Furman 48–7 in its season opener and will face Texas A&M next weekend.
Georgia finished third before Ohio State and Wisconsin rounded out the top five.
View the full poll here:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Wisconsin
6. Oklahoma
7. Auburn
8. Notre Dame
9. Washington
10. Stanford
11. LSU
12. Virginia Tech
13. Penn State
14. West Virginia
15. Michigan State
16. TCU
17. USC
18. Mississippi State
19. UCF
20. Boise State
21. Michigan
22. Miami (FL)
23. Oregon
24. South Carolina
25. Florida