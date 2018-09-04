After a dominant 51–14 season opening win over Louisville on Saturday, Alabama tops the Associated Press Top 25 poll with 1,511 points.

Head coach Nick Saban announced sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Crimson Tide again at this upcoming weekend's game against Arkansas State. Tagovailoa got his first career start against Louisville and threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown while splitting playing time with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Alabama was No. 1 in the pre-season poll following its 13–1 season that ended with a national title. Alabama plays Arkansas State in their home opener on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson followed Alabama with 1,467 points. The team beat Furman 48–7 in its season opener and will face Texas A&M next weekend.

Georgia finished third before Ohio State and Wisconsin rounded out the top five.

View the full poll here:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Wisconsin

6. Oklahoma

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Washington

10. Stanford

11. LSU

12. Virginia Tech

13. Penn State

14. West Virginia

15. Michigan State

16. TCU

17. USC

18. Mississippi State

19. UCF

20. Boise State

21. Michigan

22. Miami (FL)

23. Oregon

24. South Carolina

25. Florida