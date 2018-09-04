Alabama Tops AP Top 25 Week Two Poll

The Crimson Tide take the No. 1 spot with Clemson and Georgia rounding out the top three.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 04, 2018

After a dominant 51–14 season opening win over Louisville on Saturday, Alabama tops the Associated Press Top 25 poll with 1,511 points. 

Head coach Nick Saban announced sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start for the Crimson Tide again at this upcoming weekend's game against Arkansas State. Tagovailoa got his first career start against Louisville and threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown while splitting playing time with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Alabama was No. 1 in the pre-season poll following its 13–1 season that ended with a national title. Alabama plays Arkansas State in their home opener on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson followed Alabama with 1,467 points. The team beat Furman 48–7 in its season opener and will face Texas A&M next weekend. 

Georgia finished third before Ohio State and Wisconsin rounded out the top five.

View the full poll here:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Wisconsin

6. Oklahoma 

7. Auburn 

8. Notre Dame 

9. Washington 

10. Stanford 

11. LSU 

12. Virginia Tech

13. Penn State

14. West Virginia 

15. Michigan State

16. TCU

17. USC

18. Mississippi State

19. UCF 

20. Boise State

21. Michigan

22. Miami (FL) 

23. Oregon

24. South Carolina

25. Florida

