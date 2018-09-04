LSU Linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson Out for Season With Knee Injury

Chaisson injured his knee in the fourth quarter of last Saturday's game.

By Jenna West
September 04, 2018

LSU's defense took a big hit Tuesday when head coach Ed Orgeron announced that sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Chaisson suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' 33-17 win over Miami last Saturday. The staff at AT&T Stadium brought out a medical cart after Chaisson appeared injured, but he walked off the field under his own power.

Orgeron said tests after the game revealed Chaisson would need surgery.

"I feel bad for him," Orgeron said, per ESPN. "He's a great young man. He had totally dedicated himself to this year."

The linebacker took to Twitter to thank fans for their encouragement.

"Thanks to everyone who sent out thoughts and prayers!" Chaisson wrote on Twitter. "It's a tough thing to handle but I'm surely not alone. I ask that you keep sending blessings and prayers my way as we trust in the Lord and his plan. See y'all next season!"

Heading into this season, Chaisson was seen as the Tigers' best edge rusher and was set to fill the hole left by Arden Key. 

Chaisson had 27 tackles, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss in 12 games last year.

On Saturday, Chaisson recorded five tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry against Miami.

