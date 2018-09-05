Florida State Coach Willie Taggart Accuses Virginia Tech Players of Faking Injuries

Virginia Tech defeated Florida State 24-3 in the season opener for these ACC foes.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 05, 2018

On the ACC coaches call on Wednesday, Florida State's Willie Taggart said he believes Virginia Tech players faked injuries to slow down the Seminoles' offense, according to Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com.

In Monday's game between the two conference rivals, the home fans booed the Hokies on multiple occasions when one of their players was slow to get back up on his feet after a Florida State play.

When Taggart was asked if he thought it was intentional that players stayed down, thus slowing down attempts by the Seminoles to use a faster tempo, he said, "It happened too often so it's hard not to."

"Well it is what it is, I guess it's part of football now," Taggart said. "That's all I can say."

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said on the call that his team was concerned with the humidity and weather in Tallahassee going into the game. He added that multiple players had to get IV's or other treatment during halftime to get through the contest.

Below are two instances of when the Hokies had a player stay down to allow for an injury substitution as Florida State attempted to go up-tempo with its offense.

The Hokies went on to win the game 24-3. Monday's game was the first time since 2012 that these two squads faced each other.

