MIAMI — Police say two FIU football players have been shot and a search is ongoing to find who was responsible.

Opa-locka (Florida) police chief James Dobson identified the players shot Thursday afternoon as running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller.

Jones was shot in the face and back, Miller was shot in the arm. Dobson says police believe this was a drive-by shooting.

Both players were transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Police say their conditions were stable.

Jones had two rushing touchdowns for FIU in its season-opening loss to Indiana last weekend. The Panthers are scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from FIU’s athletic department.