How to Watch Iowa vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Iowa vs. Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk Series on Saturday, Sept. 8.

By Jenna West
September 07, 2018

It might be early in the season, but it's never too soon for a rivalry game. The 42nd consecutive meeting between Iowa and Iowa State will take place Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Hawkeyes were a little shaky in the first half of last week's opener, before a strong second half led to a 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois.

Iowa State's first game did not go quite as expected, as they played less than five minutes against South Dakota State before being delayed. The game was later canceled due to weather.

Although fans have barely seen the Cyclones this season, junior running back David Montgomery is expected to be a big playmaker again. Montgomery rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown last year against the Hawkeyes.

Last year, Iowa struggled defensively in their 44-41 overtime win against Iowa State. Cyclones quarterback Jacob Park threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

In the last seven meetings between the two schools, four games have come down to a field goal. Fans will be waiting to see if this year's game comes down to another dramatic finish.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up for a free, seven-day trial on fuboTV.com.

