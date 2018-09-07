Oklahoma and UCLA will battle in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Sooners showed no signs of slowing down without Baker Mayfield in Week 1, erupting for six first-half touchdowns en route to a 63-14 victory over Florida Atlantic. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 209 yards on 11 attempts, adding two touchdowns.

UCLA couldn't conjure the same fireworks in head coach Chip Kelly's debut. The Bruins lost 26-17 to visiting Cincinnati, adding just 162 yards through the air. UCLA was one of four Pac 12 schools to lose its season opener

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV.

Next three games:

Oklahoma: at Iowa State (9/15); vs. Army (9/22); vs. Baylor (9/29)

UCLA: vs. Fresno State (9/15), at Colorado (9/28), vs. Washington (10/6)