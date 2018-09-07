How to Watch Oklahoma vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel

Find out how to watch Oklahoma vs. UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 8.

By Michael Shapiro
September 07, 2018

Oklahoma and UCLA will battle in a non-conference matchup on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Sooners showed no signs of slowing down without Baker Mayfield in Week 1, erupting for six first-half touchdowns en route to a 63-14 victory over Florida Atlantic. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 209 yards on 11 attempts, adding two touchdowns. 

UCLA couldn't conjure the same fireworks in head coach Chip Kelly's debut. The Bruins lost 26-17 to visiting Cincinnati, adding just 162 yards through the air. UCLA was one of four Pac 12 schools to lose its season opener

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET 

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV.

Next three games: 

Oklahoma: at Iowa State (9/15); vs. Army (9/22); vs. Baylor (9/29)

UCLA: vs. Fresno State (9/15), at Colorado (9/28), vs. Washington (10/6)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)