How to Watch Arkansas State vs. Alabama Online: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Here's how to watch Arkansas State vs. Alabama online on Sept. 8. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2018

No. 1 Alabama will host Arkansas State on Saturday. 

Alabama was ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll after winning last season's national title. This week, the Crimson Tide remain at the top after dominating Louisville 51–14 in the opening week of the season.

Head coach Nick Saban announced Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for the game against Arkansas State. Tagovailoa got his first career start against Louisville and threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Last week, he split time with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Arkansas State is coming off a 48–21 over Southeast Missouri State.

How to watch

Game time: Saturday, Sept. 8, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Next Three Games:

Alabama: at Ole Miss (9/15), vs. Texas A&M (9/22), vs. Louisiana Lafayette (9/29)

Arkansas State: at Tulsa (9/15), vs. UNLV (9/22), at Georgia Southern (10/9)

