Ball State vs. Notre Dame: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Ball State vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 8.

By Emily Caron
September 09, 2018

The Ball State Cardinals will travel to South Bend on Saturday, Sept. 8 to face No. 8 Notre Dame. 

The Fighting Irish are fresh off of a 24-17 win over now-No. 21 Michigan in last Saturday's nighttime showdown between the longtime rivals. Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines struggled to keep up with Notre Dame during the highly anticipated season opener. 

Ball State beat Central Connecticut State 42-6 in their home opener last Thursday. Notre Dame will be the Cardinals first FBS game of the season.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch live online with NBCSports.

Next three games:

Notre Dame: vs. Vanderbilt (9/15), at Wake Forest (9/22), vs. Stanford (9/29)

Ball State: at Indiana (9/15), vs. Western KY (9/22), vs. Kent State (9/29)

