Best College GameDay Signs Live from College Station For Texas A&M vs. Clemson

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
September 08, 2018

College GameDay traveled to College Station, TX., where the Texas A&M Aggies will host the No. 2 Clemson Tigers under the Saturday night lights.

Clemson makes its 18th appearance on College GameDay this weekend. The Tigers have won their last six straight games when featured on GameDay.

0-2 all-time at Texas A&M, Clemson looks to break the spell and improve to 15-1 over its past 16 road games with a win in College Station.

Texas A&M is just 1-6 in GameDay appearances, including 1-4 at home. Despite their discouraging GameDay record, students still went all out with their signs.

See our favorites below: 

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. 

 

