Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.
College GameDay traveled to College Station, TX., where the Texas A&M Aggies will host the No. 2 Clemson Tigers under the Saturday night lights.
Clemson makes its 18th appearance on College GameDay this weekend. The Tigers have won their last six straight games when featured on GameDay.
0-2 all-time at Texas A&M, Clemson looks to break the spell and improve to 15-1 over its past 16 road games with a win in College Station.
Texas A&M is just 1-6 in GameDay appearances, including 1-4 at home. Despite their discouraging GameDay record, students still went all out with their signs.
See our favorites below:
Jim and Pam FOREVER pic.twitter.com/NqU01IFYNy— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018
The only college Game Day sign that matters @BarstoolCFB pic.twitter.com/DY0p753IxS— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) September 8, 2018
Mr. Herman ... I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/1CahBYax7E— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018
Facts only pic.twitter.com/fVNCXPNIKa— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018
Being a vegan is illegal in Texas. pic.twitter.com/aQk6ZMyMDa— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2018
Never miss an opportunity to troll Texas ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/GlxnfeaLsi— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.