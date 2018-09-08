College GameDay traveled to College Station, TX., where the Texas A&M Aggies will host the No. 2 Clemson Tigers under the Saturday night lights.

Clemson makes its 18th appearance on College GameDay this weekend. The Tigers have won their last six straight games when featured on GameDay.

0-2 all-time at Texas A&M, Clemson looks to break the spell and improve to 15-1 over its past 16 road games with a win in College Station.

Texas A&M is just 1-6 in GameDay appearances, including 1-4 at home. Despite their discouraging GameDay record, students still went all out with their signs.

See our favorites below:

Jim and Pam FOREVER pic.twitter.com/NqU01IFYNy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018

The only college Game Day sign that matters @BarstoolCFB pic.twitter.com/DY0p753IxS — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) September 8, 2018

Mr. Herman ... I don’t feel so good pic.twitter.com/1CahBYax7E — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018

Being a vegan is illegal in Texas. pic.twitter.com/aQk6ZMyMDa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2018

Never miss an opportunity to troll Texas ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/GlxnfeaLsi — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.