Clemson barely held on to beat Texas A&M 28–26 on Saturday night after a tumultuous fourth quarter comeback in which the Aggies nearly upset the No. 2 team in the nation in Jimbo Fisher’s second home game as Texas A&M head coach.

Quarterback Kellen Mond led the Aggies back from a two-touchdown deficit, finishing with 430 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-40 passing. But Kelly Bryant had an answer at every turn, and Mond couldn’t do it all to pull off the year's biggest upset so far.

Texas A&M missed its biggest opportunity when receiver Quartney Davis lost control of the ball reaching out for the pylon on what could have been a 25-yard touchdown. Officials ruled that the ball crossed the goal line, leading to a touchback that gave Clemson the ball. If it had gone out of bounds outside of the pylon, Texas A&M would have retained possession.

The replay review did not go over well at Kyle Field.

With 1:08 left in the fourth quarter, the Aggies forced a Clemson punt to get one last chance. Mond threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kendrick Rogers to bring the game within two points, but the Aggies failed to get a two-point conversion after cornerback Mark Fields reeling in an interception of Mond. (Texas A&M was flagged for holding, so it would have needed to try again even if Mond had found a receiver.)

The ensuing onside kick was recovered by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, and the Aggies were left with no timeouts.