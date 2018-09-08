Liberty's punter was ejected for targeting during the Flames' Saturday showdown against Army.

Aidan Alves, the Flames punter, made a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Army returner Mike Reynolds in the first quarter. Alves didn't make any attempt to use his arms when approaching the tackle. Instead, he led with the crown of his helmet and lunged.

Watch the hit below:

This is how Liberty’s punter got ejected for targeting.



Yeah, don’t tackle like this, kids. pic.twitter.com/YhK2Q6ViNV — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 8, 2018

Alves was tossed from the game for targeting after the dangerous play.

While the NCAA has been cracking down on college football targeting calls this season, it's not often that a punter is the subject of such a call.

Army led Liberty 17-0 at the half.