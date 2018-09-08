Watch: Liberty Punter Ejected for Targeting After Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hit

A punter ejected for targeting might be a first. 

By Emily Caron
September 08, 2018

Liberty's punter was ejected for targeting during the Flames' Saturday showdown against Army. 

Aidan Alves, the Flames punter, made a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on Army returner Mike Reynolds in the first quarter. Alves didn't make any attempt to use his arms when approaching the tackle. Instead, he led with the crown of his helmet and lunged.

Watch the hit below:

Alves was tossed from the game for targeting after the dangerous play.

While the NCAA has been cracking down on college football targeting calls this season, it's not often that a punter is the subject of such a call.

Army led Liberty 17-0 at the half. 

