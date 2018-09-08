How to watch Michigan State at Arizona State online or on television.
No. 15 Michigan State will visit Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 8.
The Spartans opened their season last weekend with a 38-31 victory over Utah State on Friday night. Arizona State trounced the University of Texas San Antonio 49-7 in their opener on Saturday to begin the Herm Edwards era of Sun Devil football with a bang.
Michigan State is coming off of a 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten 2017 season. They ranked No. 11 in AP's preseason poll but fell to No. 15 after Week 1. The unranked Arizona State is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 PAC-12 season.
How to watch:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 8
Time: 10:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game live via Watch ESPN.
Next three games:
Michigan State: Bye (9/15), at Indiana (9/22), vs. Central Michigan (9/29)
Arizona State: at San Diego State (9/15), at Washington (9/22), vs. Oregon State (9/29)