South Florida didn't need its offense to get on the board in Saturday's matchup with Georgia Tech, relying on its special teams for the first two touchdowns.

Bulls freshman receiver Terrence Horne returned back-to-back kickoffs for touchdowns in the first quarter, one for 98 yards and the other for 97 yards, the third and fourth-longest kick returns in USF history.

Watch Horne's pair of scores below.

He turned on the jets on this 98-yard return 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G8V8ronSP0 — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 8, 2018

kevinmcguire: USF regains the lead with a kickoff return TD ABC College Football: Teams TBA https://t.co/8Vpxta9lvz pic.twitter.com/FE56b8VAk4 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) September 8, 2018

Of course, those kickoff opportunities came as a result of Georgia Tech gashing USF’s defense; the Yellow Jackets led 17–14 after the first quarter. The Bulls defeated Elon 34–14 in last week’s season opener.