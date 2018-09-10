Hurricane Florence: Games and Events Cancelled, Postponed Due to Storm

NOAA Handout/Getty Images

Hurricane Florence threatens to cancel several sports events throughout the weekend.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2018

Hurricane Florence is approaching the East Coast and has already impacted the schedule for sports events throughout the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 hurricane southeast of Bermuda with winds up to 130 mph.  

The storm may make landfall in the East Coast on Thursday with a life-threatening storm surge and heavy winds expected. Inland flooding is also expected. In anticipation, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for the entire South Carolina coast.

Below is a roundup of upcoming sports events that may be affected. All times are in Eastern Time:

• Coastal Carolina's home football game against Campbell has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. instead of its originally scheduled Saturday date. The location has also been moved from Conway, S.C. to Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C.

• Boston College at Wake Forest (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

• No. 18 UCF Central Florida at North Carolina (Saturday, noon)

• East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech (Saturday, 12:20 p.m.)

• Ohio at Virginia (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

• Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

• No. 14 West Virginia at N.C. State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

• Southern Miss at Appalachian State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

• Norfolk State at Liberty (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

• Old Dominion at Charlotte (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

• Marshall at South Carolina (Saturday 7:15 p.m.)

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)