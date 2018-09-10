Hurricane Florence is approaching the East Coast and has already impacted the schedule for sports events throughout the weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 hurricane southeast of Bermuda with winds up to 130 mph.

The storm may make landfall in the East Coast on Thursday with a life-threatening storm surge and heavy winds expected. Inland flooding is also expected. In anticipation, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for the entire South Carolina coast.

Below is a roundup of upcoming sports events that may be affected. All times are in Eastern Time:

• Coastal Carolina's home football game against Campbell has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. instead of its originally scheduled Saturday date. The location has also been moved from Conway, S.C. to Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C.

• Boston College at Wake Forest (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)

• No. 18 UCF Central Florida at North Carolina (Saturday, noon)

• East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech (Saturday, 12:20 p.m.)

• Ohio at Virginia (Saturday, 3 p.m.)

• Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

• No. 14 West Virginia at N.C. State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

• Southern Miss at Appalachian State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)

• Norfolk State at Liberty (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

• Old Dominion at Charlotte (Saturday, 6 p.m.)

• Marshall at South Carolina (Saturday 7:15 p.m.)