Hurricane Florence threatens to cancel several sports events throughout the weekend.
Hurricane Florence is approaching the East Coast and has already impacted the schedule for sports events throughout the weekend.
As of Monday afternoon, Hurricane Florence is a Category 4 hurricane southeast of Bermuda with winds up to 130 mph.
The storm may make landfall in the East Coast on Thursday with a life-threatening storm surge and heavy winds expected. Inland flooding is also expected. In anticipation, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for the entire South Carolina coast.
Below is a roundup of upcoming sports events that may be affected. All times are in Eastern Time:
• Coastal Carolina's home football game against Campbell has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m. instead of its originally scheduled Saturday date. The location has also been moved from Conway, S.C. to Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C.
• Boston College at Wake Forest (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.)
• No. 18 UCF Central Florida at North Carolina (Saturday, noon)
• East Carolina at No. 13 Virginia Tech (Saturday, 12:20 p.m.)
• Ohio at Virginia (Saturday, 3 p.m.)
• Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
• No. 14 West Virginia at N.C. State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
• Southern Miss at Appalachian State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.)
• Norfolk State at Liberty (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
• Old Dominion at Charlotte (Saturday, 6 p.m.)
• Marshall at South Carolina (Saturday 7:15 p.m.)