Stanford RB Bryce Love to Miss Week 3 Game Due to Undisclosed Injury

Love was the 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

By Emily Caron
September 11, 2018

Stanford running back Bryce Love will miss the No. 9 Cardinal's Week 3 game against UC Davis due to an undisclosed injury, coach David Shaw announced via ESPN.

The senior rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown last weekend in Stanford's 17-3 win over rival USC but left in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury.

Love rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2017 as the Heisman Trophy runner-up.

The Cardinals (2-0) will host the UC Davis Aggies (2-0), an FCS program, on Saturday. Redshirt junior Cameron Scarlett is expected to start at running back for Stanford in Love's place. Scarlett has 534 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

