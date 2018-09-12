Maryland to Release Findings in Jordan McNair's Death Sept. 21

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Jordan McNair died June 13 after suffering heatstroke at a workout on May 29.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 12, 2018

The University System of Maryland board of regents will release its findings into whether the Maryland football staff followed proper protocol at a May 29 workout where offensive lineman Jordan McNair suffered heatstroke.

McNair died June 13, and the university hired Walters Inc. to investigate the day.

The board of regents meets for the first time Sept. 21 in closed session, but the results will be released to the public later that day. A separate investigation into the program's culture being done by a commission has no formal deadline.

ESPN published an explosive report on Aug. 10 that alleged a toxic culture within Maryland's football program under coach D.J. Durkin and head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court before McNair’s death. The report cited multiple people close to the program. According to ESPN's report, the Maryland program used fear and intimidation, verbal abuse and endorsed unhealthy eating habits, including overeating to the point of vomiting. 

On Aug. 14, Maryland president Wallace Loh and athletic director Damon Evans announced that they apologized to McNair’s parents and that "the university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes our training staff made on that fateful workout day of May 29." Loh said that the training staff “misdiagnosed” McNair’s situation. McNair's temperature was never taken and he was not given cold-water immersion. Court resigned, and three Maryland staffers have been put on leave since the ESPN report emerged.

The board of regents took over the investigation three days after releasing the preliminary findings.

