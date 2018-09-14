How to Watch Troy vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Troy vs. Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Emily Caron
September 14, 2018

The Troy Trojans will travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers in a non-conference contest at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Nebraska has only played one full game this season after weather resulted in a cancellation of their season opener against Akron. The Cornhuskers fell to Colorado 33-28 in Week 2. The team will look for it's first win under new coach Scott Frost this weekend against the Trojans.

Troy (1-1) fell to Boise State before beating Florida A&M by an astounding 52 points last week. Saturday will be the Trojans first road game of 2018.

The game will be the fifth all-time meeting between the schools. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch live with BTN+ or stream via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Next three games:

Troy: at Louisiana-Monroe (9/22), vs. Coastal Carolina (9/29), vs. Georgia State (10/4)

Nebraska: at Michigan (9/22), vs. Purdue (9/29), at Wisconsin (10/6)

More College Football

