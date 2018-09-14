The Troy Trojans will travel to Nebraska to face the Cornhuskers in a non-conference contest at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Nebraska has only played one full game this season after weather resulted in a cancellation of their season opener against Akron. The Cornhuskers fell to Colorado 33-28 in Week 2. The team will look for it's first win under new coach Scott Frost this weekend against the Trojans.

Troy (1-1) fell to Boise State before beating Florida A&M by an astounding 52 points last week. Saturday will be the Trojans first road game of 2018.

The game will be the fifth all-time meeting between the schools. Kickoff is set for noon ET.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch live with BTN+ or stream via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Next three games:

Troy: at Louisiana-Monroe (9/22), vs. Coastal Carolina (9/29), vs. Georgia State (10/4)

Nebraska: at Michigan (9/22), vs. Purdue (9/29), at Wisconsin (10/6)