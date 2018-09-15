Best College GameDay Signs Live from Fort Worth For Ohio State vs. TCU

Check out the best signs from Saturday morning.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

College GameDay is in Fort Worth, Texas for Saturday night's marquee matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 TCU.

The top-15 clash between the Big Ten and Big 12 powerhouses will be played at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TCU will travel just 18 miles to Arlington to face the Buckeyes in the AdvoCare Showdown. The Horned Frogs (2-0) are 5-1 against Big Ten opponents under Gary Patterson. They are 6-0 all-time when GameDay has been present.

Ohio State will play its final game without head coach Urban Meyer on Saturday as his three-game suspension concludes. The Buckeyes are 2-0 without Meyer. 

See our favorites below:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)