College GameDay is in Fort Worth, Texas for Saturday night's marquee matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 TCU.

The top-15 clash between the Big Ten and Big 12 powerhouses will be played at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

TCU will travel just 18 miles to Arlington to face the Buckeyes in the AdvoCare Showdown. The Horned Frogs (2-0) are 5-1 against Big Ten opponents under Gary Patterson. They are 6-0 all-time when GameDay has been present.

Ohio State will play its final game without head coach Urban Meyer on Saturday as his three-game suspension concludes. The Buckeyes are 2-0 without Meyer.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.