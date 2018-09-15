Watch: BYU Dances to "Jump Around" in Locker Room, Celebrates Wisconsin Upset

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

BYU celebrated their win over Wisconsin by dancing to "Jump Around" in the locker room.

By Jenna West
September 15, 2018

After BYU pulled off the biggest upset of the season so far with a win over Wisconsin, the team celebrated by dancing to "Jump Around" in the locker room.

The Cougars jumped up and down to the song that is famously played every game at Camp Randall between the third and fourth quarters.

In their 24–21 win over the Badgers, BYU became the first team outside of the Big Ten to beat Wisconsin in Madison since UNLV in 2003.

With the game tied at 21 at the start of the fourth quarter, BYU regained the lead with a 45-yard field goal from Skylar Southam. Wisconsin later attempted to send the game into overtime but missed a 42-yard field goal. 

Wisconsin, who was predicted by many to make it to the College Football Playoff this year, begins conference play next week at Iowa. BYU will play McNeese State at home.

