How to Watch Fresno State vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Fresno State vs. UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Jenna West
September 15, 2018

Fresno State and UCLA will meet for the first time in ten years when they play at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

UCLA enters Saturday's contest at 0-2, after being defeated by Cincinnati and Oklahoma. The Bruins' offensive line has struggled so far this season, allowing 11 sacks and being tackled 20 times for a loss. They will face an experienced Fresno State defensive line with seven returning starters.

Fresno State (1-1) suffered a 21-14 loss to Minnesota last week. After gaining the lead early in the second half on a fumble recovery, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. closed the book on the Bulldogs with a fourth quarter interception in the end zone.

While UCLA is looking to turn their season around, Fresno State has had the upper hand in the school's last two meetings. The Bruins lost 17-9 in 2003 and again at 36-31 in 2008 to a then-ranked No. 25 Bulldogs.

Both losses came under first-year coaches Karl Dorrell and Rick Neuheisel. The Bruins have another new coach in 2018 with Chip Kelly at the helm. 

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)