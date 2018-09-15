Fresno State and UCLA will meet for the first time in ten years when they play at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

UCLA enters Saturday's contest at 0-2, after being defeated by Cincinnati and Oklahoma. The Bruins' offensive line has struggled so far this season, allowing 11 sacks and being tackled 20 times for a loss. They will face an experienced Fresno State defensive line with seven returning starters.

Fresno State (1-1) suffered a 21-14 loss to Minnesota last week. After gaining the lead early in the second half on a fumble recovery, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. closed the book on the Bulldogs with a fourth quarter interception in the end zone.

While UCLA is looking to turn their season around, Fresno State has had the upper hand in the school's last two meetings. The Bruins lost 17-9 in 2003 and again at 36-31 in 2008 to a then-ranked No. 25 Bulldogs.

Both losses came under first-year coaches Karl Dorrell and Rick Neuheisel. The Bruins have another new coach in 2018 with Chip Kelly at the helm.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package