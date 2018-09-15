It's an in-state clash on Saturday when Houston and Texas Tech faceoff at Jones At&T Stadium in Lubbock.

Houston comes in riding an early 2-0 record after an impressive 45-18 win over Arizona last week. Quarterback D'Eriq King has proven himself to be a big playmaker, putting up 566 yards with seven touchdowns this year. He also has 64 rushing yards on 12 carries with three touchdowns.

Texas Tech hit a bump in the road early in the season when quarterback McLane Carter sustained an ankle sprain in Week 1. Carter's injury came in the first quarter of the Red Raiders' 47-27 loss to Ole Miss. Freshman Alan Bowman got the nod in Carter's absence and has delivered with 555 yards and three touchdowns in two weeks.

The Red Raiders will face a tough Cougars defense lead by defensive tackle Ed Oliver. While he has yet to record a sack this season, Oliver has 18 total tackles and six quarterback hurries in two games.

Both schools have high hopes for Saturday. Houston looks to record another win against a Power Five opponent, while Texas Tech needs a boost after a rough loss to Ole Miss. It's sure to be a good matchup.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV.