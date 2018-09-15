No. 3 Georgia will host Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. In the wake of Hurricane Florence, kickoff has been moved to noon ET.

The changes make Saturday Georgia's first noon game at Sanford Stadium since 2016. The Bulldogs are 2-0 ahead of the non-conference clash after the team's biggest win in program history over South Carolina.

The Blue Raiders (1-1) feature the only father-son coach-quarterback duo in the FBS. Rick Stockstill is the head coach of the Middle Tennessee team and his son, redshirt senior QB Brent Stockstill, is his starter under center.

The two teams will meet Saturday for just the second time since 2003.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN News

Live stream: Watch live on WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

Next three games:

Georgia: at Missouri (9/22), vs. Tennessee (9/29), vs. Vanderbilt (10/6)

Middle Tennessee: vs. Florida Atlantic (9/29), at Marshall (10/5), at FIU (10/13)