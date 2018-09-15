Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa is out for the remainder of Saturday night's game against TCU with an apparent groin injury.

Bosa exited with 13:49 left in the third quarter and headed to the locker room under his own power. He appeared to be pointing to his groin as the trainers came out to evaluate him on the field.

TCU led 14–13 when Bosa left. He had five tackles, including a strip-sack that led to an Ohio State defensive touchdown, in the first half.

Bosa returned to the sidelines in sweatpants in the third quarter, ruled out for the rest of the game.

Entering Saturday's contest, Bosa recorded nine tackles and three sacks in the first two games of the season. Bosa is a projected top-five pick in the 2019 NFL draft.