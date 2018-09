North Texas pulled off the season's best special teams trick play on Saturday, fooling Arkansas with a fake fair catch. After standing still for several seconds following a Razorback's punt, return man Keegan Brewer sprinted past a pair of unassuming defenders, breaking free for a 90-yard touchdown.

Watch Brewer's trickery below:

greatest football play ever pic.twitter.com/z1xyu3Y0db — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 15, 2018

The Mean Green's heady play gave them a 14-0 lead at Arkansas in the first quarter. North Texas scored its other touchdown on a two-yard run by quarterback Mason Fine.

North Texas entered Saturday's contest 2–0, defeating SMU and Incarnate Word. Arkansas currently sits at 1–1, losing to Colorado State on Sept. 9.