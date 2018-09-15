How to Watch Penn State vs. Kent State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Penn State vs. Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

No. 11 Penn State will host Kent State at Beaver Stadium in Week 3 of the college football season on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a blowout win over in-state rival Pittsburgh. The 51-6 victory puts Penn State at 2-0 going into Saturday's contest. Kent State sits at 1-1 after a 31-24 loss to Illinois and a 54-14 victory over Howard University last Saturday.

This will be the sixth meeting all time between the Nittany Lions and Golden Flashes. Penn State is 5-0 in the series. The game will wrap up the Nittany Lions non-conference slate ahead of their Big Ten opener at Illinois on Friday, Sept. 21.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream with Fox Sports Go. fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package

Next three games:

Penn State: at Illinois (9/21), vs. Ohio State (9/29), vs. Michigan State (10/13)

Kent State: at Mississippi (9/22), at Ball State (9/29), vs. Ohio University (10/6)

