No. 11 Penn State will host Kent State at Beaver Stadium in Week 3 of the college football season on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of a blowout win over in-state rival Pittsburgh. The 51-6 victory puts Penn State at 2-0 going into Saturday's contest. Kent State sits at 1-1 after a 31-24 loss to Illinois and a 54-14 victory over Howard University last Saturday.

This will be the sixth meeting all time between the Nittany Lions and Golden Flashes. Penn State is 5-0 in the series. The game will wrap up the Nittany Lions non-conference slate ahead of their Big Ten opener at Illinois on Friday, Sept. 21.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream with Fox Sports Go. fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package

Next three games:

Penn State: at Illinois (9/21), vs. Ohio State (9/29), vs. Michigan State (10/13)

Kent State: at Mississippi (9/22), at Ball State (9/29), vs. Ohio University (10/6)