How to watch Penn State vs. Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 15.
No. 11 Penn State will host Kent State at Beaver Stadium in Week 3 of the college football season on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m.
The Nittany Lions are coming off of a blowout win over in-state rival Pittsburgh. The 51-6 victory puts Penn State at 2-0 going into Saturday's contest. Kent State sits at 1-1 after a 31-24 loss to Illinois and a 54-14 victory over Howard University last Saturday.
This will be the sixth meeting all time between the Nittany Lions and Golden Flashes. Penn State is 5-0 in the series. The game will wrap up the Nittany Lions non-conference slate ahead of their Big Ten opener at Illinois on Friday, Sept. 21.
How to watch:
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Watch live via fuboTV with a 7-day free trial or stream with Fox Sports Go. fuboTV now features PAC-12 Network as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package
Next three games:
Penn State: at Illinois (9/21), vs. Ohio State (9/29), vs. Michigan State (10/13)
Kent State: at Mississippi (9/22), at Ball State (9/29), vs. Ohio University (10/6)